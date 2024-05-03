‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’: Schnabel & the Gang Confront Danger in Brazil in Season 7 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Scott Fishman
Comments
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail - Danny Etheridge, Parker Schnabel, Diego Lizarzaburu, and Larissa Rodrigues in the jungle, Brazil
Exclusive
Discovery Channel
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail - Danny Etheridge, Parker Schnabel, Diego Lizarzaburu, and Larissa Rodrigues in the jungle, Brazil

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail

 More

After a record-breaking high-stakes Gold Rush season in the Klondike, you’d imagine Parker Schnabel would want a break. But, of course, that’s not the kingpin’s way. He has already settled on his next adventurous destination for the popular spin-off Parker’s Trail. With past travels to Guyana, Peru, Bolivia, Papua New Guinea, Alaska, Australia, and New Zealand in the books, Season 7 follows the 29-year-old and his team to Brazil.

Team on boat in Madeira river, Porto Velho, Brazil

Team on boat in Madeira river, Porto Velho, Brazil (Discovery Channel).

Rising gold prices have brought more eyes to the country and pushed miners into new areas where they’ve uncovered big gold. However, not all spots are legal to mine, meaning people are mining in illegal places where there’s a constant threat of getting shut down by authorities. Rather than just ask you to stop, they’ll blow up your operation bringing about a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse. One Schnabel isn’t afraid to enter, living under his no-risk, no-reward mantra. He’ll seek every hotspot and opportunity, meeting those mining illegally and above board variety.

It’s through his travels Schnabel uncovers new methods of mining. The result is finding a spot in Brazil that he thinks is even better than the Klondike. Joining him on the journey is friend and longtime cameraman Danny Etheridge, returning medic and safety expert Dr. Diego Lizarzaburu, and Brazillian local and mining expert Larissa Rodrigues.

Ahead of the premiere, TV Insider has an exclusive first look above. The teaser shows Schnabel once again in his element, immersing himself in a foreign environment. Through the clips, “Parker’s Golden Rules For Finding Gold” are revealed. Those are blend in, enjoy the scenery, don’t feed the cats, go big, and dead men don’t dig. Looks like we’re in for quite the wild ride.

Are you excited about Schnabel’s search for his next big score? Tell us in the comments.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season 7 premiere, May 31, Discovery Channel 

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Discovery Channel

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail where to stream

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail

Parker Schnabel

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Blue Bloods,' 'Our Flag Means Death,' 'NCIS: Hawai'i' and more canceled shows that could possibly be saved
1
Which Canceled Shows Are Most Likely to Be Saved?
Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson in 'FBI: International' Season 3 Episode 7
2
‘FBI: International’: Eva-Jane Willis Talks Smitty’s Mother and Losing Scott
Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.,' Kathy Bates in 'Matlock,' and Austin Stowell for 'NCIS: Origins'
3
CBS Sets ‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Episodes & More for Fall 2024
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 3
4
CBS Reveals Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Staying Canceled
Vanessa Lachey and Enver Gjokaj on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
5
Why ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Was Canceled — Could It Still Be Saved?