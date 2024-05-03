After a record-breaking high-stakes Gold Rush season in the Klondike, you’d imagine Parker Schnabel would want a break. But, of course, that’s not the kingpin’s way. He has already settled on his next adventurous destination for the popular spin-off Parker’s Trail. With past travels to Guyana, Peru, Bolivia, Papua New Guinea, Alaska, Australia, and New Zealand in the books, Season 7 follows the 29-year-old and his team to Brazil.

Rising gold prices have brought more eyes to the country and pushed miners into new areas where they’ve uncovered big gold. However, not all spots are legal to mine, meaning people are mining in illegal places where there’s a constant threat of getting shut down by authorities. Rather than just ask you to stop, they’ll blow up your operation bringing about a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse. One Schnabel isn’t afraid to enter, living under his no-risk, no-reward mantra. He’ll seek every hotspot and opportunity, meeting those mining illegally and above board variety.

It’s through his travels Schnabel uncovers new methods of mining. The result is finding a spot in Brazil that he thinks is even better than the Klondike. Joining him on the journey is friend and longtime cameraman Danny Etheridge, returning medic and safety expert Dr. Diego Lizarzaburu, and Brazillian local and mining expert Larissa Rodrigues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ahead of the premiere, TV Insider has an exclusive first look above. The teaser shows Schnabel once again in his element, immersing himself in a foreign environment. Through the clips, “Parker’s Golden Rules For Finding Gold” are revealed. Those are blend in, enjoy the scenery, don’t feed the cats, go big, and dead men don’t dig. Looks like we’re in for quite the wild ride.

Are you excited about Schnabel’s search for his next big score? Tell us in the comments.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season 7 premiere, May 31, Discovery Channel