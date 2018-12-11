Kathie Lee Gifford Announces 'Today' Exit After Over 10 Years (VIDEO)

It's a sad day for Today viewers and the hosts alike, as they learned about the impending exit of one of the show's most recognizable fixtures — Kathie Lee Gifford.

The longtime co-host of the fourth hour announced her departure on-air, revealing that she will say goodbye for good in April 2019 on her 11th anniversary with the show. Gifford plans to turn her attention to new projects in this next chapter of her life.

"I've been here almost 11 years, thought I would stay one year, but something happened along the way — I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess," Gifford began her announcement as she referred to her friendship with co-host Hoda Kotb.

"And now when it's our 11th anniversary I'm going to be leaving the Today Show," she revealed. The TV personality expressed excitement for upcoming opportunities, but remained emotional in the moment.

"It's also hard because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much. I've been in this business 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people," she continued.

But it wasn't just Gifford who was caught up in the bittersweet predicament, co-host Kotb also shared some words directed at her friend. "The minute you stepped into my life with both feet everything changed," she said of Gifford.

"You chose me, and that's how it started, and so I was thinking about like everything good that's happened in my life has happened since you came," Kotb added as she referenced her current relationship and the adoption of her daughter. There wasn't a dry eye around, but you can see the exchange for yourself below in the Today segment.

"It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/YsHIq6c9ev — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018

Luckily, the announcement came far in advance of her departure, giving viewers plenty of time to enjoy Kathie Lee and Hoda together in the months to come.

