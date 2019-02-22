Ryan Murphy Unveils Latest Netflix Project 'Hollywood'

Ryan Murphy is going full speed ahead with his Netflix deal as the showrunner extraordinaire announced his third project with the streamer.

The producer, writer and director unveiled Hollywood as his newest series, co-created with Ian Brennan. Both Netflix and Murphy shared the news of the straight-to-series order on social media.

"Ryan Murphy is bringing 'Hollywood' to Netflix.," tweeted the streamer's See What's Next account. "Co-created with Ian Brennan, Murphy describes the new series as 'a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.'"

According to Murphy, principal photography on the series will begin this summer, and the showrunner says of his Netflix gig, "I couldn't be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together."

Murphy made a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2018, much like fellow showrunner superstar Shonda Rhimes. Since his relationship began with the service, Murphy has created two other shows that are currently in the works: Ratched and Consent.

Ratched is a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series starring frequent American Horror Story collaborator Sarah Paulson alongside Don Cheadle, Rosanna Arquette, Vincent D'Onofrio, Cynthia Nixon, and Corey Stoll, among others.

Meanwhile, Consent is an anthology series that takes a look at the different stories that arose out of the #MeToo movement.

No release dates for any of Murphy's projects with Netflix have been revealed at this time.