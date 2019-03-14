'The Good Fight' EPs Tease Michael Sheen's Satanic Character & More Season 3 Details

The edgy and unabashedly political drama The Good Fight returns with a new adversary for Chicago legal eagle Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski): attorney Roland Blum (Masters of Sex's Michael Sheen).

"He is a Satan within our law firm," says Robert King, who co-created this spinoff of The Good Wife with his wife, Michelle. "[He] encourages people to embrace their id." Based in part on indicted lobbyist and political consultant Roger Stone, Blum "is all about winning," King continues.

His story isn't the only one with roots in today's speedy news cycle. "We portray characters living in this moment in history," Baranski explains. "Rob and Michelle [King] are always breathlessly reading the newspaper, thinking, 'Oh my gosh, what fresh hell is this I'm writing about?'"

One of those topics is race relations within the mostly black law firm where Diane works. A sociologist is brought in to help staffers air out differences and find commonalities, and sweet harmony between Diane and her law partner Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald), could literally be found in a Prince song. (It's a great excuse for the real-life Broadway veterans to belt out "Raspberry Beret.")

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New this season: Each episode, one character will deliver a Shakespearean-style soliloquy revealing his or her innermost thoughts. "Unless we think they're awful and cut them all out," says Robert. There may be another reason: The co-creators are ready to rewrite and reshoot scenes if they feel current events need to be worked in. "What [we] try to do," says Michelle, "is stay as close to the zeitgeist as possible."

The Good Fight, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, CBS All Access

