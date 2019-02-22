Why You'll Go Wild for Animal Planet's 'Evan Goes Wild' (VIDEO)

There are few things more glorious than a beautiful creature in its natural habitat. Especially one that's already been voted Sexiest Veterinarian Alive — twice!

Thirst sufferers may know the Thousand Oaks, CA-based Dr. Evan Antin from his Instagram account, which so far amassed more than one million followers thanks to mix of animal-care tips, exotic shots and Henry Cavill-caliber looks. Now, the genetically advantaged graduate of Colorado State University's veterinary school is checking off his own wildlife bucket list with Animal Planet's new series, Evan Goes Wild.

We recently sat down with Antin, a Kansas native (just like Clark Kent!) and clearly a good sport, to discuss which members of the animal kingdom he was most excited to meet up-close-and-personal, his taste in bears, and how he maintains those superhero arms on the road.

The 34-year-old also revealed the domesticated pet that takes the top spot in his own life. But before you gloat, cat people, notice that he lists several criteria for his choice — and even he realizes how very few felines meet them. #dogsarebetter

Evan Goes Wild, Series Premiere, Sunday, Feb. 24, 9/8c, Animal Planet