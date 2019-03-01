Evan Antin Channels His Inner Dr. Doolittle in 'Evan Goes Wild' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Evan Antin's quest to make us all swoon continues this weekend with another OMG-inducing episode of his new Animal Planet show, Evan Goes Wild.

For the uninitiated, Antin is a dreamboat veterinarian with superhero good looks and an Instagram from heaven. He's also a devoted animal-welfare advocate and it's that love of creatures great and small that has sent his million-plus followers into heat.

For Evan Goes Wild, Antin is spanning the globe to check off his wildlife bucket-list, which includes Sunday's stop on the island of Palawan in the Philippines. There, he assists with the rescue of three orphaned bearcat cubs from illegal poachers and gives the trio a checkup that reveals this Dr. Doolittle with deltoids to be just like us: He, too, has a "Talk to the Animals" voice.

As he notes in the clip, "It's hard not to be distracted by the absurd cuteness of these baby bearcats." Honestly, it's not just the critters that are absurdly cute, kid.

Evan Goes Wild, Sundays, 9/8c, Animal Planet