'Bachelor' Deleted Scene Explains What Happened to Kirpa's Chin (VIDEO)

On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, fans were confused over Kirpa's seemingly random chin bandage.

No one explained what happened to her, so Twitter erupted with questions and theories as to what led to this injury: When did she get it? How did she get hurt? Does she have stitches? The backstory wasn't revealed until after the episode, when ABC posted a deleted scene detailing what went down with dental hygienist.

Kirpa explained that it happened after the ladies arrived in Thailand. She was "trying to be basic and take a picture in front of the ocean at the start of the sunset" but it had rained the night before and the rocks were slippery, so she fell.

The failed selfie attempt landed in Kirpa in an ambulance that brought her to a Thai medical center, where she got five stitches in her chin and was bandaged up for a sprained wrist.

“Thailand f***ed me up!” Kirpa joked. “But not in a good way.”

