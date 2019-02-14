Lucy & Wyatt Snuggle Up in a 'Timeless' Movie Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

Happy Valentine's Day clockbusters!

The Timeless movie aired in December but the show's writers room is giving fans a little V-Day treat with a deleted scene featuring Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) in bed together.

'Timeless' Alum Goran Visnjic Joins 'This Is Us' Season 3 in a Recurring Role

The actor is returning to NBC, and will debut in Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) backstory episode.

In the scene, Wyatt surprises Lucy with a gift. It's a small ornament — appropriate since the movie aired during the holiday season — he "picked up in 1941 Hollywood."

He explains that he "stole it from the props department on the studio lot," and then, in the ultimate romantic moment, he tells Lucy she's everything he needs. The boyfriend bar was just raised by the fictional character.

Watch the deleted scene below:

Earlier in the month, the Twitter handle released two other deleted scenes. Check them out below:

