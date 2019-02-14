Lucy & Wyatt Snuggle Up in a 'Timeless' Movie Deleted Scene (VIDEO)

Happy Valentine's Day clockbusters!

The Timeless movie aired in December but the show's writers room is giving fans a little V-Day treat with a deleted scene featuring Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) in bed together.

In the scene, Wyatt surprises Lucy with a gift. It's a small ornament — appropriate since the movie aired during the holiday season — he "picked up in 1941 Hollywood."

He explains that he "stole it from the props department on the studio lot," and then, in the ultimate romantic moment, he tells Lucy she's everything he needs. The boyfriend bar was just raised by the fictional character.

Watch the deleted scene below:

Happy Valentine's Day! Here's the last deleted scene from our movie in December. Enjoy. #Timeless #Clockblockers pic.twitter.com/TftJRVw1i5 — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) February 14, 2019

Earlier in the month, the Twitter handle released two other deleted scenes. Check them out below:

As promised, here's the second of three deleted scenes from our 2 Hour Movie in December. We ultimately cut if for time and to maintain some surprise when Cahill shows up to Emma later... #Timeless #Clockblockers pic.twitter.com/jtsBOGjC3g — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) February 8, 2019