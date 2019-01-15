'Timeless' Alum Goran Visnjic Joins 'This Is Us' Season 3 in a Recurring Role

While Timeless fans are still mourning the series' premature ending last month, one of its stars is jumping to another NBC favorite series — This Is Us.

Goran Višnjić, who played Garcia Flynn on the time-traveling drama, has been cast in a recurring Season 3 role and will make his This Is Us debut in the highly anticipated Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) backstory episode.

Višnjić is set to star as Vincent, a teacher of Beth's in the storyline which is being kept under-wraps at this time.

This Is Us also recently cast Cosby Show vet Phylicia Rashad as Beth's mother Carol for the backstory episode. No other casting announcements for the episode have been made at this time.

The NBC show returns from its winter break Tuesday, January 15, after a shocking midseason cliffhanger featuring the discovery of Nicky's (Michael Angarano) survival and some jaw-dropping flash-forward revelations about the Pearson family.

In addition to Timeless, Višnjić is recognized for his role as Dr. Luka Kovac in NBC's ER. The Croatian actor is also set to appear opposite Drew Barrymore in the upcoming season of her Netflix horror comedy, Santa Clarita Diet.

More of his past credits include films such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Counselor, Beginners, Elektra, and Practical Magic. On the TV front, Višnjić has appeared in Red Widow, Extant, and Crossing Lines.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC