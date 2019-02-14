'Killing Eve' Season 2 Trailer: 'When You Love Someone, You Do Crazy Things' (VIDEO)

BBC America has dropped one major Valentine's Day treat for adoring fans of their hit series Killing Eve.

The network revealed its first Season 2 trailer and its filled with plenty of intrigue as Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as Eve and Villanelle — two women driven by a mutual obsession. Though it's only a minute long, the preview really packs a punch, keeping viewers on-edge with lots of heightened drama.

Season 2 picks up less than a minute after the Season 1 finale. "I found Villanelle," Eve says over the phone. "I think I might have killed her," she continues while standing in close proximity to a couple sitting on a bench.

"Sometimes when you love someone, you do crazy things," Villanelle says in a voiceover. What follows is a montage of psychotic laughter, strange costumes and more peculiarities. Don't miss one addictive second of the teaser below.

Killing Eve, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 8/7c, BBC America and AMC