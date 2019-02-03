11 of the Best Villains on TV Right Now (PHOTOS)
1 of
Villains. Sometimes we hate them, sometimes we love them, and sometimes… we hate how much we end up loving them.
A good villain adds just as much — if not more — dimension to a story than a worthy hero. A conflicted, multifaceted antagonist with a sympathetic backstory can end up being more popular than the “good guy.” But sometimes, all it takes for fans to fall in love are a few timely one-liners, a fantastic wardrobe or an attractive face.
Click through the gallery above for 11 villains from currently-airing shows that we think are great at being bad.
1
Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to ‘Will & Grace’ Costar Leslie Jordan
2
Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Was 67
3
‘DWTS’ Recap: Charli D’Amelio Snags Her First Perfect Score in Michael Bublé Night
4
‘Call Me Kat’ Halts Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death
5
Leslie Jordan Dies: Tributes Pour in for ‘Will & Grace’ Actor