Check Out the Hilarious New 'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Bloopers (VIDEO)

Actors... they're just like us! Which means they mess up sometimes — specifically with their lines and marks.

And as if the Shadowhunters cast wasn't already relatable, watching them flub their words in the latest blooper reel for Season 3A is hilarious and heartwarming. Harry Shum Jr. (Magnus), Katherine McNamara (Clary), Isaiah Mustafa (Luke), Alisha Wainwright (Maia) and others are all featured in the clip breaking character, dropping props and being goofy.

The Freeform series — based on Mortal Instruments novels by Cassandra Clare — is about to premiere its final episodes. Season 3B will contain 12 episodes, including a two-episode special finale.

Take a peek at the video below:

Shadowhunters, Final Episodes, Monday, February 25, Freeform