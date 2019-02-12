'Schooled': AJ Michalka & Brett Dier Tease a Possible Lainey-CB Romance (VIDEO)

The Goldbergs spinoff series Schooled has quickly become a favorite on ABC, and like its predecessor, offers relevant lessons through means of pop culture moments and callbacks.

In the show's February 13 episode, "Money for RENT," the '90s smash-hit musical Rent will serve as the background inspiration for the story as Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka) is tasked with putting on William Penn's school musical. Meanwhile, CB (Brett Dier) will deal with his own challenges as he attempts to teach sex ed.

Michalka and Dier sat down with TV Insider at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour to answer questions about the new comedy, covering everything from their characters' relationship to playing more adult roles.

"It's really fun for me to be able to explore this character as an adult and not just a teenager anymore," says Michalka, who has played Lainey Lewis since 2014.

Dier adds that his character "CB" — short for Charlie Brown — is based on a teacher series creator Adam F. Goldberg had as a child growing up in Pennsylvania, and the actor recounts meeting the real-life counterpart to his character.

And for those who suspect something could be brewing between this on-screen duo, you're not wrong as both actors tease a "beautiful thing" that will happen down the road.

Check out the full interview below:

Schooled, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Reporting by Kate Hahn