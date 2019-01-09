'Schooled' Sneak Peek: AJ Michalka Calls the New Series 'Very Nostalgic' (VIDEO)

ABC's upcoming sitcom, Schooled, which is a spinoff from the network's The Goldbergs, brings its lead AJ Michalka — who plays Lainey Lewis — back to the '90s, and she's excited about it.

In an exclusive featurette, Michalka describes the series as "very nostalgic." That includes, she added, "the tone of the show, the kind of references towards film that we're doing, music references, wardrobe."

"I think fans of The Goldbergs will love Schooled because it's the same tone, similar message, same humor, and a lot of the same character," predicts Bryan Callen, who plays Coach Mellor, the gym teacher at William Penn Academy.

Also spotted in the behind-the-scenes clip is Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott and Jane the Virgin star Brett Dier. He plays C.B., a teacher, who is based off one of EP Adam Goldberg's real teachers from sixth grade. "He's very goofy, very quirky, makes learning really, really fun," Dier says.

Take an exclusive look at the featurette below:

Schooled, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 9, 8:30/7:30c, ABC