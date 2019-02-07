'The Kominsky Method': Jane Seymour, Paul Reiser & Jacqueline Bisset Join Season 2

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are will be in good company in The Kominsky Method's second season.

Jane Seymour, Jacqueline Bisset, and Paul Reiser have been cast as recurring guest stars in multiple episodes, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Seymour will play Madelyn, a 70-something, well-to-do woman with whom Norman (Arkin) had a mad love affair in the '60s before he met his wife. Fifty years later, they meet and start things up again.

Bisset's character Gabrielle is Mindy’s (Sarah Baker) mom and Sandy’s (Douglas) French ex-wife who delights in still being able to push the buttons of her ex-husband.

And Reiser is portraying Martin, a 60-something high school teacher who gets romantically involved with Sandy’s (Douglas) daughter, Mindy (Baker).

The Chuck Lorre-created comedy series follows two friends, Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander, tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

Just last month, Douglas took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for his role in the series.

