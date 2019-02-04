'Young and the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Passes Away at 52

The Young and the Restless has lost one of its brightest stars as Kristoff St. John passed away Sunday.

According to TMZ, St. John, who was only 52, was found when a friend went to check up on him and discovered his body. Paramedics and police were called but St. John was pronounced dead on the scene at his San Fernando Valley home.

At this time, there doesn't seem to be any foul play involved, though it is reported that alcohol may have played a factor.

St. John has played Neil Winters on the long-running Y&R since 1991. During his time on the show, St. John earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

In 2014, St. John lost his son Julian to suicide while the young man was in treatment at a mental health facility. Following the loss of his son, St. John and ex-wife Mia sued the facility and settled sometime after.

In 2017, St. John reportedly threatened to shoot himself close to the anniversary of his son's death, but was placed under a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation following the event.

After their son's death, Kristoff and Mia founded the El Saber es Poder Foundation to help battle mental illness.