'Modern Family' Final Season — 6 Things We'd Love to See Happen

Modern Family is coming to an end after eleven seasons of laughs and surprises.

The news about the long-running ABC comedy was announced Tuesday during the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour by the network's new president, Karey Burke.

"Chris and Steve [Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the show's creators/executive producers] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," said Burke.

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss," she added.

"For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” continued Lloyd, who was on the TCA panel.

The entire cast will be returning as well. Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire will all be back.

So, in the series' final episodes, what do we want to see from the blended Dunphy-Pritchett family? Here a few things:

Hayley & Dylan's Twins

The young couple (played by Sarah Hyland and Reid Ewing) and are expecting not one but two little ones. Hayley currently has a bump on the show, and if the writers don't make her give birth on the Season 10 finale, a Season 11 premiere birth episode would be the perfect beginning to the series. We can already picture Grandpa Phil (Burrell) fainting while in the hospital.

If Hayley gives birth on the Season 10, the next season will be all about the struggles of being new parents.

Alex & Manny's Graduations

The two are currently in college, and it's about time they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. It would be interesting to find out what jobs they wind up with as well — Alex (Winter) working in FinTech or engineering, or starting her own company and possibly Manny (Rodriguez) moving to New York so pursue theater and acting.

The Biggest Halloween Episode Ever

The Dunphy's notoriously are obsessed with the "holiday" and in past seasons have decorated their home in the most over-the-top way. We can't wait to see what their costumes will be this time around.

A Possible Death

In Season 10, DeDe (Shelley Long) — Mitchell (Ferguson) and Claire's (Bowen) mother — died in her sleep. The character only appeared on the show sporadically, but it was the one of the few times the series tackled a family death.

Could another death be coming soon? Burke did tease "more milestone events" in Season 11.

Another Adoption

Cam (Stonestreet) and Mitchell have bounced the idea around since adopting Lily but haven't pulled the trigger. Could this finally be the season they add another child to their family?

Luke Inventing Something

Luke (Gould) is known for his crazy inventions (with dad Phil) and out-there thinking. Some may consider the character as not-so-smart, but what if he invented something handy and innovative and had a Shark Tank moment?

