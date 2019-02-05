'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Renewal Very Likely, Says ABC President

A 16th season for Grey's Anatomy is looking very likely.

Karey Burke, the new President of ABC Entertainment, told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour, that the possibility of a renewal is strong, thanks to a two-year deal between ABC Studios and the show's star, Ellen Pompeo.

“The show was picked up for two seasons last season so we have another season to go and I’m sure we’ll be planning for more,” she told Deadline. “We’re thrilled with Grey’s performance; I was visiting the set earlier this week. I believe the status is that we’re in conversations about continuing the show.”

Season 15 of Grey's has an total episode order of 25 episodes, after ABC ordered three more scripts.

Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, previously told Entertainment Weekly that she's not ready to make any formal announcements yet about her future with the medical drama.

"I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell,” she said. “It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

A potential Season 16 of Grey's would wrap in 2020.

