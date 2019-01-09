'Modern Family' Star Haley Dunphy Is Having Twins — What Does It Mean for the Show?

Modern Family is upping the ante for Season 10's second half as Haley Dunphy's (Sarah Hyland) pregnancy takes a surprising turn.

In a clip from the January 9 episode, "Moving Day," shared by People, the eldest Dunphy child discovers she's not just pregnant with a child, but rather twins. Of course the moment which takes place at an ultra-sound appointment includes the show's classic comedy, but also a rather heartfelt exchange.

Accompanying her to the appointment are her mother Claire (Julie Bowen) and boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) who show support to the mother-to-be. When the doctor notes the baby's heartbeat, Haley expresses worry over the speed, but aspiring nurse Dylan assures his girlfriend that all is well — he even gets an approving smile from Claire.

Suddenly, the doctor realizes that there are two heartbeats, and of course Haley doesn't understand at first and then enters denial mode as soon as she learns the truth. When the doctor says its twins, Haley instantly says with a laugh, "that's impossible, it's a mistake." The truth hits home, though, and panic sets in until Claire steps in to reassure her daughter that she'll have all the help she'll need.

So what does this development mean for the rest of the season/series? As fans await a possible Season 11 announcement, Haley's condition seems to set up the perfect cushion for either decision. If the show does end with Season 10, what better way to do so by welcoming another generation?

If the series gets renewed for an additional season, Haley's twins would be a new element to introduce, making it fresh for the audience in many ways. News like Haley's twins also bodes well for chances of renewal, because fan fervor is almost always a factor in whether a show continues on or not.

Of course, there's nothing like a baby or two to make viewers tune in.

Modern Family, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC