What's Next for 'Modern Family' After That Surprising Death?

After nearly 10 years on the air, Modern Family is still making headlines as they just revealed a "major" character death for Season 10 last week.

In the annual Halloween episode, viewers (and the characters) learned that Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell's (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) mother DeDe, played by Shelley Long (Cheers), had passed away suddenly in her sleep. Now that the big reveal is over, what's next?

Two of the show's stars are now teasing a little bit more about what's to come, and it's just as big (if not bigger) than that shocking death. During the No Kid Hungry gala, The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Ferguson and Sarah Hyland about the future of the show.

"There's a major thing happening this season. It’s beyond," the actor teased, adding that "it’s big" and "I think you’ll be surprised." Meanwhile, Hyland shared some more potentially telling information, hinting, "There's a lot happening with Haley, but I can't say."

So what does this mean? One theory is a possible pregnancy for Haley Dunphy, as the character was seen with some major food cravings in the Halloween episode. Hyland's character also just got back together with longtime on-again, off-again first love Dylan (Reid Ewing) and it's been a while since any major announcements have been made on the show.

Of course, this could be misdirection from the writers, but it'd definitely be an interesting turn for the Dunphy-Pritchett brood. Hopefully these hints lead to some answers soon, until then fans should feel free to let their minds wander.

Modern Family, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC