Darci Lynne Farmer & Jon Dorenbos Return to 'AGT: The Champions' as Wildcards
America's Got Talent: The Champions already announced the Top 10 acts heading into the grand finale next week, but in a twist of events, two wildcard performers will be joining them.
The NBC talent competition series revealed that ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and magician Jon Dorenbos can redeem themselves after previously getting eliminated.
THIS JUST IN: You're not getting one #AGTWildcard... You're getting two!
RETWEET if you're screaming. pic.twitter.com/1sVO7zP1sE
— America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 5, 2019
Over the last five weeks, 50 talented acts — known for their previous performances on different AGT franchises around the world — were invited back to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and host Terry Crews, in the hopes of making it to the Champions finale.
Five acts advanced through Golden Buzzers, and the other five were voted on by 50 superfans representing each U.S. state.
Here's a breakdown of the finalists:
Week 1
Susan Boyle, singer – Mel B's GOLDEN BUZZER
Preacher Lawson, comic
Week 2
Deadly Games, knife thrower duo act – Heidi's GOLDEN BUZZER
Cristina Ramos, opera rock singer
Week 3
Angelica Hale, singer – Howie's GOLDEN BUZZER
Paul Potts, opera singer
Week 4
Kechi, singer – Simon's GOLDEN BUZZER
Brian Justin Crum, singer
Week 5
Ukraine’s Got Talent’s Kseniya Simonova, sand animation artist – Terry's GOLDEN BUZZER
Shin Lim, magician
Wildcards
Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist
Jon Dorenbos, magician
AGT: The Champions, Finals, Monday, February 11 & 18, 8/7c, NBC