Darci Lynne Farmer & Jon Dorenbos Return to 'AGT: The Champions' as Wildcards

America's Got Talent: The Champions already announced the Top 10 acts heading into the grand finale next week, but in a twist of events, two wildcard performers will be joining them.

The NBC talent competition series revealed that ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and magician Jon Dorenbos can redeem themselves after previously getting eliminated.

THIS JUST IN: You're not getting one #AGTWildcard... You're getting two! RETWEET if you're screaming. pic.twitter.com/1sVO7zP1sE — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 5, 2019

Over the last five weeks, 50 talented acts — known for their previous performances on different AGT franchises around the world — were invited back to perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and host Terry Crews, in the hopes of making it to the Champions finale.

Five acts advanced through Golden Buzzers, and the other five were voted on by 50 superfans representing each U.S. state.

Here's a breakdown of the finalists:

Week 1

Susan Boyle, singer – Mel B's GOLDEN BUZZER

Preacher Lawson, comic

Week 2

Deadly Games, knife thrower duo act – Heidi's GOLDEN BUZZER

Cristina Ramos, opera rock singer

Week 3

Angelica Hale, singer – Howie's GOLDEN BUZZER

Paul Potts, opera singer

Week 4

Kechi, singer – Simon's GOLDEN BUZZER

Brian Justin Crum, singer

Week 5

Ukraine’s Got Talent’s Kseniya Simonova, sand animation artist – Terry's GOLDEN BUZZER

Shin Lim, magician

Wildcards

Darci Lynne Farmer, ventriloquist

Jon Dorenbos, magician

AGT: The Champions, Finals, Monday, February 11 & 18, 8/7c, NBC