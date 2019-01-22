Watch 11-Year-Old Angelica Hale Make 'America's Got Talent' History (VIDEO)

On Monday night's America's Got Talent: The Champions, Angelica Hale was living her best life.

The 11-year-old singer broke town in tears after receiving her second Golden Buzzer on the all-star spinoff, making her the first performer ever to receive two!

Her first buzzer happened in 2017 during Season 12 of America's Got Talent and was given by Chris Hardwick. Hale ended up being the runner-up to ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer. The alum returned to the show to compete against other standout former contestants and her pipes stunned the judges once again.

"I've always been a fighter. Never stop fighting because you never know what will happen," she said.

Hale belted out Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," and Howie Mandel told her, "That was your fight song, and if I can do anything I'm gonna help you win this fight," before pressing the buzzer.

"I can't believe this is actually happening to me," she said through tears. "I never expected this to happen. I want to thank you so much this is a dream come true."

The young girl is indeed a fighter. She received a life-saving kidney transplant at only four years old.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC