Darci Lynne & Courtney Hadwin React to Shocking 'AGT: The Champions' Eliminations

On Monday's America's Got Talent: The Champions, beloved returning contestants Darci Lynne Farmer and Courtney Hadwin were unsuccessful in moving forward in the competition.

In the episode's final moments, the talent pool was skimmed down to just three acts — Darci Lynne Farmer, Courtney Hadwin, and singer Cristina Ramos. Ultimately, viewers chose former Spain's Got Talent champion Ramos to move forward in the competition.

The shocking eliminations were tough on not just Hadwin and Farmer but the audience, as well. Since neither of the contestants had earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer, it was left up to the voters who didn't show them the kind of love they needed to stay in the competition.

Ramos ultimately won viewers over with her rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was a unique blend of opera and rock.

Meanwhile, fellow contestants Farmer and Hadwin opted for their more familiar acts. Farmer took to the stage with her puppet Oscar, and the 14-year old ventriloquist performed Tina Turner's tunes "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary."

Hadwin, also 14, rocked out to "Pretty Little Thing" onstage.

It's never easy to say goodbye, but the two young contestants weren't bitter about their exits.

"I'm just taking it step-by-step," Farmer told People of her elimination. "I'm just going along for the ride."

Of her future, the AGT Season 12 champ went on to say, "I hope there's more to come."

Hadwin is singing a similar tune as she turns her attention to future projects. "I'm working on new music, which is really cool!" the AGT Season 13 finalist told the mag. "It's going to be my own style. I want my own personal songs to not be based on someone else's voice, I want it to be my voice and my kind of style."

Thankfully, the girls have each other to lean on as they've become close during their time on the show. "Courtney and I actually became really good friends," Farmer detailed. "We hung out a lot. She's really, really sweet. She's an amazing singer, she's incredible."

Hadwin echoed Farmer, as she said, "I'm constantly talking to Darci Lynne."

So what did you think about Farmer and Hadwin's eliminations from the competition? Did Heidi make the right choice in not using the Golden Buzzer? Let us know below.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC