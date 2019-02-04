FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date (VIDEO)

FX's highly anticipated What We Do in the Shadows has officially been given a premiere date.

The half-hour comedy, inspired by the 2014 cult film of the same name, will debut Wednesday, March 27, on FX. And along with the premiere date, the first official trailer has also arrived!

Fans of the original will recognize the same hilarious themes in the new series, which hails from the film's Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. This time around, the documentary-style series — which gives viewers a look at the day-to-day lives of vampire roommates — takes place in Staten Island.

The vampires include "Nandor the Relentless" (Kayvan Novak), a former Ottoman Empire warrior who helms the group, implementing Old World tactics along the way. Then there's "Laszlo" (Matt Berry), a British vampire who is described as a rouge, dandy, and fop who loves mischief and seeing Nandor fail.

"Nadja" (Natasia Demetriou) offers insight into the ups and downs of leading an immortal life and is considered a "seductress" and "temptress."

Meet the crew in the hilarious new trailer below and mark your calendars for the March 27th premiere of the new comedy.

What We Do in the Shadows, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 27, 10/9c, FX