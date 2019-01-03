Ruby Rose's 'Batwoman' Gets a Pilot Order at The CW

Ruby rose to the occasion. Like there was any doubt, right?

The CW has just announced that it is moving forward with a pilot order for Batwoman, the much-expected Arrowverse addition starring Ruby Rose (The Meg). Introduced during December's "Elseworlds" crossover, Rose's Kate Kane was revealed to be holding down the fort in Gotham City after the sudden disappearance of Batman.

The pilot will be directed by David Nutter, who has helmed the launch episodes of Smallville, Supernatural, Roswell, The Flash and Arrow, as well as a slew of Game of Thrones episodes, including the Red Wedding-soaked "Rains of Castamere."

Described as being "armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope."

Should the pilot go to series (more like when), it will be overseen by executive producer/writer Caroline Dries, with DC-to-TV champions Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns also exec-producing.

No word on additional casting, but with Gotham entering its final season tonight, we know of a few supervillains, a Jim Gordon and a hot Alfred who will be available soon.

The "Elseworlds" crossover of The Flash, Supergirl and Arrow are currently streaming on cwtv.com and The CW App, and will re-air on The CW Network starting Monday, Jan. 7th.