'The Other Two': Brooke & Cary Try to Make an Entrance on Chase's First Red Carpet (VIDEO)

If you haven't had a chance to check out Comedy Central's latest scripted venture, The Other Two, now's the perfect time!

The half-hour comedy follows siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), a former professional dancer and hopeful actor, as their 13-year-old brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes a viral success and they do their best to ride his coattails.

In the show's second episode, "Chase Goes to a Premiere," Brooke and Cary try their best to capture the spotlight on their younger brother's first red carpet — and TV Insider has your exclusive first look!

As you can see in the below clip, the entire ordeal is hilarious as the older siblings try to associate themselves with Chase's dim manager, Streeter (Ken Marino).

The clip kicks off with Brooke and Cary weighing in their options for a show-stopping entrance. Brooke tells Cary, "We must live everyday like it's the last day that Chase is famous." But despite their best efforts, Brook and Cary's plans for the carpet don't pan out the way that they had hoped, and bumping into Streeter seems to put things into perspective for the desperate duo.

To see all the action ahead of the episode, check out the clip below!

The Other Two, Thursdays, 10:30/9:30c, Comedy Central