'Empire' Production Halts as Jussie Smollett Recovers From Attack

Jussie Smollett was attacked early Tuesday morning in Chicago by two men who were "yelling out racial and homophobic slurs," police say.

The openly gay Empire actor was hit in the face, had an "unknown chemical substance" poured on him, and a rope wrapped around his neck. He reportedly suffered a broken rib and other injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was released later that day.

Smollett is recovering and in "good condition" but it's unclear whether or not he will return to filming the Fox musical drama, where he plays Jamal Lyon. According to Deadline, the series will not continue its filming schedule for the time-being and will be "going dark Wednesday" — along with the Fox's new series Proven Innocent, which is also shot in Chicago — due to both the attack and the frigid weather conditions hitting the Midwest.

Deadline also reported that counselors and a SAG-AFTRA representative were made available on the set of Empire to speak with and comfort the cast and crew. They will remain available as long as they are needed.

Shooting would typically wrap in March but future production is up in the air as Smollett heals.

After news of the "possible hate crime" broke, Hollywood and Smollett's Empire team reacted spoke out on social media. “We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our ‘Empire’ family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment wrote in a statement.

The show's co-creator Lee Daniels said, “Jussie you are my son. You didn’t deserve, nor anybody deserve to have a noose put around your neck, to have bleach thrown on you, to be called ‘die f—–, n—–,’ or whatever they said to you. You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that."

View this post on Instagram We got this @jussiesmollett 🌈👊🏾👊🏾 A post shared by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on Jan 29, 2019 at 10:55am PST

The Empire writers:

Empire writers were heartbroken this morning to hear of the vicious attack on our beloved star @JussieSmollett. The story that Jussie tells through Jamal is one of tolerance, acceptance and love, and we are disgusted that our divided world subjected such a kind soul to violence. — Empire Writers (@EmpireWriters) January 29, 2019

The 35-year-old's co-star,Terrence Howard told Good Morning America, "I heard he’s getting better. He’s angry, but I know Jussie. Jussie’s anger will dissipate, and he will forgive these people for what they did. But he won’t, and we cannot, forget their actions. They have to be forgiven because it was done out of ignorance.”

As did his on-screen mother, Taraji P. Henson:

And other celebrities speaking out in support of Jussie:

OMG!! THIS is why the LGBTQ community continue to fight to be seen and PROTECTED against hate! We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @jussiesmollett. You are loved! https://t.co/bprDZ3Luah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2019

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

When the attackers used words like “f**got” and “n**ger,” stop calling it a “possible” hate crime. It’s a HATE CRIME. Period. This is atrocious. Standing with you @JussieSmollett #JusticeForJussie https://t.co/hjGIPrgbr4 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 29, 2019

I am questioned all the time about what defines toxic masculinity. Look no further than what just happened to @JussieSmollett . Get well brother🙏🏾🔥 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 29, 2019

what happened to jussie makes me really fucking sick to my stomach. i can’t believe shit like this is really still happening everyday. what kind of world ? sending all of the healing energy / love i possibly can and hoping for change. what can we do ? tell me & i’m there. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 29, 2019

We ALL have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there. If you know who did this to @JussieSmollett, REPORT THEM TO THE POLICE. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019

This is beyond upsetting. What happened to @JussieSmollett is a truly horrible racist, homophobic hate crime. I hope we can find an end to the hate and fear that plagues this country. Praying for your recovery, Jussie. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9llTsCYKYQ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 29, 2019

I am disgusted and horrified to hear of the homophobic and racial attack on Jussie Smollett last night. Unfortunately, these hateful attacks happen way too often. We must call out and hold those accountable. Sending love to you, Jussie. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett has always been a part of the TIME'S UP family. Our hearts are with him and the Smolletts, and all those who have ever been a target of this kind of despicable hate. — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 29, 2019