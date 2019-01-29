'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Possible Racial & Homophobic Attack

Empire star Jussie Smollett is recovering after being brutally attacked in what the Chicago police are calling a possible hate crime.

The 35-year-old was reportedly leaving a restaurant around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in Chicago when he was approached by two men in masks who started shouting racial and homophobic slurs at him, according to TMZ.

Police report that they started to beat Smollett, poured an "unknown chemical substance" on him, and during the altercation, wrapped a rope around his neck. He was left with a broken rib and is being treated at a Chicago hospital for his injuries.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," police confirmed in a statement.

Smollett plays musical artist Jamal Lyon, one of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious' (Terrence Howard) sons, on the Fox drama series. His character is openly gay. Smollett came out publicly in 2015 to Ellen DeGeneres but prefers to keep his personal life private.

"There is no closet, there's never been a closet that I've been in," he said.

GLAAD — which stands for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the organization reached out to Fox and Smollett's team. "Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world," its statement read.