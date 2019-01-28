'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Whitney Thore on Her 'Awkward' Meeting With Buddy's New Girlfriend (VIDEO)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore is dishing juicy deets about the TLC docuseries and hints that Season 5 is about to become a drama-rama!

This season, dance instructor Whitney Thore, her dance partner Todd Beasley, and Whitney's pal Buddy Bell have hit the road in an RV to take the Big Girl Dance Class phenomenon on a multi-city tour.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the January 29 episode, Whitney meets Buddy’s new girlfriend Chelsea before the BGDC tour stop in Chicago.

You and your BFF's new GF — what could go wrong?

"I think I cringed into another galaxy the whole time I was around them," Thore admitted when she spoke with TV Insider. "'Awkward' is just the best way to put it. I felt very awkward around Buddy and Chelsea."

Thore admits the awkwardness isn't Chelsea's fault, but says, "It felt kind of forced but, at the same time, I have no choice but to try to be really friendly with her. None of this is her fault, but my best friend is Buddy's ex. Am I actually supposed to really try to be friends with her, or am I just supposed to be polite to her? It's just a very weird dynamic in that way."

And when Chelsea decides to join the RV road trip back to North Carolina, hanging with the new lovebirds in tight quarters doesn't make life easier for Thore. "I don't think any of us have been very supportive necessarily of this relationship. I think that's been obvious," she admits. "I didn't feel like it was really a good thing for him. I wasn't super terribly impressed ... well, that sounds awful. I mean, I wasn't unimpressed, but you know, I don't know. I just didn't think it was the right move for him, and I mean, a little bit later in the season you'll see some other things that ... will unfold."

Wow! Spilling tea and dishing shade, we can't wait to see what happens next!

