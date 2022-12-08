‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Way Thore Grieves Passing of Mother Barbara

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news on social media that her 76-year-old mother Barbara had died.

The reality star revealed that Barbara had died from cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding. Thore posted the following tribute on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Way Thore⚡️ (@whitneywaythore)

“My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago,” Thore posted, with the video showing images of Thore, her brother Hunter, and father Glenn.

“My mother is our family’s greatest gift,” Thore continued. “We could never love, revere, or value another person more. If you’re reading this, you’re familiar with her magic: her southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty, and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for.”

“But what you can’t possibly understand is the extent of my mother’s love — what you may have witnessed and felt through a TV screen is a minute fraction that, even if multiplied by a million, wouldn’t come close to ‘real life,'” she added. “That’s how enormous, how generous, and how all-encompassing my mother’s love was. I am the luckiest person on the planet to have been hers for almost 39 years.”

Barbara had appeared on the reality series alongside her daughter since it premiered in 2015, and has appeared on every season of the show for the last ten seasons until the finale in October of this past year.