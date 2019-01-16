The Zit Hits the Fan! A Popaholic Sit-Down With Dr. Pimple Popper (VIDEO)

To quote Prince, "Life, it ain't real funky unless it's got that pop." And for Dr. Sandra Lee, it's all about the pop life!

Better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, the California-based dermatologist has amassed a legion of fans with her wildly popular Instagram feed and YouTube channel, which feed popaholics an endless array of blackhead extractions, cyst explosions, and other skin-related eruptions. For some, it's gross, but for those of us obsessed with abscesses and such, it's so gratifying.

We recently sat down with Dr. Lee to discuss the second season of her TLC series, Dr. Pimple Popper, how she realized that there was an audience for her particular line of work, and what most people get wrong about the "rich and diverse field" of dermatology.

And if you watch the show, you know this pro is more than just acne's worst nightmare: She is also the best friend anyone with a skin problem could ever hope for.

Dr. Pimple Popper, Thursdays, 9/8c, TLC