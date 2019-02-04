'The Neighborhood's Beth Behrs & Tichina Arnold Tease Their Characters' Las Vegas Girls Trip

Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold describe themselves as partners in crime, both on and off camera.

On the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, they play Tina (Arnold) and Gemma (Behrs), the wives of, respectively, lovable curmudgeon Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and epically cheerful Dave (Max Greenfield). But who needs husbands? On Monday night's episode, the women take a trip to Las Vegas!

How are Gemma’s and Tina’s plans for this getaway different?

Beth Behrs: Gemma’s version of letting off steam is going to Donny and Marie.

Tichina Arnold: Tina has more of a wild girls’ trip planned. We end up seeing Magic Mike! And we look fly, of course.

How was it working with those skimpily dressed male dancers?

Behrs: They were so talented.

Arnold: Beth asked them a million questions — she turned into Gemma.

Behrs: If he’s going to put his bod all over me, I want to know what his hopes and dreams are!

With your other male costars — your TV husbands — do you ever find yourselves falling into a “work wife” role?

Arnold: I do. I’ve known Cedric a long time, and I know his wife very well. I find myself watching his eating habits and trying to care for him, because Cedric is such a sweet guy. He’s like a teddy bear.

Behrs: And Max is such a big part of why I’m even on the show. He and I have been friends for a long time.

How has Tina and Gemma’s friendship evolved this season?

Arnold: People expect women to be catty, but [our characters] hit it off from the first time we saw each other. Women are the [bedrock] of our households. So, our characters have a lot of similarities in their love for their husbands and children.

Behrs: I keep joking about the “Jack and Karen adventures” we’re having. If Max and Cedric are Will and Grace, we’re the kooky Jack and Karen roles.

Who’s the Jack and who’s the Karen?

Behrs: I think I’m definitely the Jack. I’m a gay man at heart.

Arnold: She really is!

