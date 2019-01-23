First Look at Jon Cryer as 'Supergirl's Lex Luthor — Find Out More About His 'Unexpected' Take (PHOTO)

Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is about to get tangled up in the family ties that bind when her jailbird brother makes his Supergirl debut.

Back in November, it was announced that Two and a Half Men vet Jon Cryer would be slipping into the role of iconic supervillain Lex Luthor and for many folks, it was a (bald) head-scratcher. But could the man who failed to even win over Andie in Pretty in Pink pull off evil?

From the looks of The CW's just-released first peek at Cryer's Lex, we're leaning towards "yeah." However, this may not be the Lex folks are used to.

"We are so thrilled, beyond thrilled...he's just gonna be magnificent," previews exec-producer Robert Rovner. "Jon is a tremendous actor. His humor [makes him] an unexpected and yet surprisingly perfect Lex Luthor."

While the details are scarce on what his endgame is, we do know that Superman's greatest foe shows up in the March 17 episode, entitled "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," after he contacts estranged sister Lena from prison, hoping to rope her into one of his plans. According the episode synopsis, he "will stop at nothing to get her on board, even if that means leveraging the life of one of her friends." Given Lena's connection to James (Mechad Brooks), who surely knows all about Lex from his days as Supes' sidekick, the smart money is on that one.

Additionally, we're hearing that Lex's arrival is shaking up more than just Kara (Melissa Benoist) and company. "He comes in in a very big way in episode 415," continues Rovner's co-EP Jessica Queller. "I think what's cool about the Lex Luthor episodes, especially the early ones, is we're breaking some narrative form so we get to experience Lex in a bigger way than we might normally. We get to understand how he impacts our entire season."

Sounds duckie!

Supergirl, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW