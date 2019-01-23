'This Is Us': 6 Takeaways From the 'Songbird Road: Part Two' Promo (VIDEO)

January 22's This Is Us episode "Songbird Road: Part One," gave fans a lot to digest in the coming weeks until the show returns February 5 for "Songbird Road: Part Two."

Since "The Big 3" found their long-lost uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne), it's clear that the face of the Pearson family is about to change. But will it spell tragedy for this beloved TV family, or will the incorporation of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) brother prove to be a positive direction?

Only time will tell, but the short teaser for the follow-up episode provides plenty of hints at what's to come. We break it down below.

Rebecca Hears Nicky Out

In the first few seconds of the teaser Nicky tells Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that he used to be a person and that he wishes he could be that person again. But can he? It's obvious that Rebecca is apprehensive about the whole Nicky situation when she refuses to go with her kids to find him. Clearly it's a lot to take in knowing that Jack had lied to her all of those years, but will she see beyond the lie by learning more about the situation?

Kevin's Determination to Help

Throughout this journey Kevin (Justin Hartley) has been insistent that no corner goes unturned, but now that he's found Nicky does it end there? Of course not. In the teaser he leads the charge in making sure Nicky is well taken care of. "We've gotta do something," Kevin says, "he's family we're gonna help him." Some could say that Kevin's even taking a cue from Jack's book by being proactive about assimilating his uncle.

Memories From the Past

It's never an episode of This Is Us without some poignant flashbacks which are sure to tie into the present day timeline. But will the memories of the past illuminate the secrets that the Pearson family has uncovered? Perhaps certain moments with Jack will hint at Nicky's status without the family having realized it. But don't necessarily count on it either, This Is Us also likes to complicate situations rather than create a clearer image for its characters or fans.

Randall's Parenting Advice for Kate

Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) the best at pep-talks so it's no surprise that he seems to be offering his words of wisdom to sister Kate (Chrissy Metz). "As a parent, you hope that the good stuff sticks," Randall tells her in the teaser. Despite the excitement surrounding Nicky, it would make sense for the episode to showcase some of Kate's first-time parent worries since her and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) bundle of joy is on the way.

Do Randall's Kids Meet Nicky?

In a brief flash from the teaser some shocked expressions from Randall and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) daughters implies that a special guest is joining them for dinner. Perhaps uncle Nicky wanted to meet all of the Pearsons? It wouldn't be shocking if Randall actually invited Nicky to stay — he did so with William (Ron Cephas Jones) when he found him in Season 1.

Nicky Offers Answers?

When Rebecca suggests that she and Nicky talk in the teaser he appears to be apprehensive, what could he be holding back? We know what happened between him and Jack now, or at least we think so, so why does he look on edge? Is Jack's image about to be shattered in the eyes of his love? We have so many questions, hopefully a few of them will be answered.

This Is Us, Returns Tuesday, February 5, 9/8c, NBC