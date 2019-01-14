Critics’ Choice Awards 2019: The Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments (PHOTOS)

The Tale nominee Laura Dern and Bohemian Rhapsody star Joseph Mazzello have a Jurassic Park reunion at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

The Tale nominee Laura Dern and Bohemian Rhapsody star Joseph Mazzello have a Jurassic Park reunion

The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Show
Critics' Choice Awards

Best Actress in a Comedy winner Rachel Brosnahan embraces a friend

Homecoming stars Julia Roberts and Stephan James greet Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek At The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Homecoming stars Julia Roberts and Stephan James greet Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Power couple Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Timothee Chalamet and Regina King - 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Timothee Chalamet and Regina King

Claire Foy Accepts The #SeeHer Award At The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer)

The Roma table cheers

Lady Gaga and Darren Criss at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Lady Gaga and Darren Criss

Sandra Oh and Glenn Close at Claire Foy at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Sandra Oh and Glenn Close

Claire Foy Accepts The #SeeHer Award At The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Christian Bale prepares to toast

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHe

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have a sweet moment

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin attend the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

True Blood alums and spouses Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin get serious

Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for #SeeHer

Green Book‘s Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim

The 24th Critics’ Choice Awards aired Sunday night on The CW, honoring the best in film and television.

Some standouts of the night included Lady Gaga winning Best Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and tying Glenn Close who also won Best Actress for The Wife. The second tie of the night went to Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) for Best Actress in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series.

Darren Criss picked up another award for Best Actor in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series for his role as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Americans ended its TV run with a win for Best Drama Series.

Click through the gallery above for some sweet behind-the-scenes moments.

