Critics’ Choice Awards 2019: The Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments (PHOTOS)

The 24th Critics’ Choice Awards aired Sunday night on The CW, honoring the best in film and television.

Some standouts of the night included Lady Gaga winning Best Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and tying Glenn Close who also won Best Actress for The Wife. The second tie of the night went to Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) for Best Actress in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series.

Darren Criss picked up another award for Best Actor in a Movie made for TV or Limited Series for his role as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Americans ended its TV run with a win for Best Drama Series.

Click through the gallery above for some sweet behind-the-scenes moments.