'American Gods' Season 2 Trailer: The Battle Between New & Old Gods Rages On (VIDEO)

A war is coming on the second season of Starz's epic drama series, American Gods, and the first official trailer dropped on Sunday to give us our first look at the action.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer of the series, based on the novel by Neil Gaimon, showed us familiar characters like Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), who, in season one, took up with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) as an employee.

Shadow, who had been imprisoned and lost his beloved wife, Laura (Emily Browning) — don't worry, she comes back from the dead — quickly finds that what he's found himself in the middle of is an impending war between old, dormant gods (Mr. Wednesday is revealed to be Odin) and newer gods that lean heavily on our culture of electronics and self-indulgence.

The series also stars Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy, Bruce Langley as Technology Boy and Crispin Glover as Mr. World. The first season featured guest turns by stars like Gillian Anderson, Cloris Leachman, Corbin Bernsen and Kristin Chenoweth.

American Gods is not a series easily explained or even understood at times but if the second season is anything like the first, it will be one hell of a ride.

Check out the second season trailer below:

American Gods, Season 2 Premiere, March 10, 8/7c, Starz

