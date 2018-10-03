'This Is Us' Adds 'American Gods' Star Yetide Badaki in Recurring Role

The list of This Is Us' recurring Season 3 stars continues to grow as it's been revealed American Gods' Yetide Badaki is joining the show — the actress made her first appearance in Tuesday night's "A Philadelphia Story."

Though Badaki's role of Chi Chi wasn't revealed until her first episode, Deadline confirmed that she will appear in a recurring capacity.

A part of William's (Ron Cephas Jones) past, Badaki's Chi Chi is a Nigerian immigrant we see arrive in Philadelphia some 15 years prior, pregnant and alone. Of course, William is able to melt her initially icy exterior when he knocks on her door with some food.

The two form a sweet friendship as they support one another in the community, and in a lot of ways, it's clear William was like a family member to Chi Chi and eventual daughter Sky (Drew Olivia Tillman). Fans are reintroduced to her character in a present timeline when Randall (Sterling K. Brown) brings Déjà (Lyric Ross) to the rec center near William's apartment to introduce her to Sky.

Randall's observations of the rec center don't sit well with Chi Chi, who points out the stark differences between their lives, regardless of their shared connection to William. Knowing Randall's persistence, we're not surprised to hear Badaki's character will return — it's probably safe to say Randall's storyline with Councilman Brown (Rob Morgan) will intertwine with his and Chi Chi's.

Prior to this role, the actress was best-known as Bilquis on Starz's American Gods. She's also appeared on NCIS: New Orleans, K.C. Undercover, and Aquarius, among others.

