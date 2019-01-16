'Proven Innocent' First Look: Kelsey Grammer, Rachelle Lefevre & More Preview Their Characters (VIDEO)

The premiere of Fox's Proven Innocent is just a month away and TV Insider has your first look at the new crime drama!

Starring Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome, A Gifted Man) and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier, Cheers), Proven Innocent tells the story of one woman's fight to defend the innocence of others. The series follows a criminal defense firm led by Lefevre's character Madeline, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in a highly publicized case.

The event alters her life and now she's going toe-to-toe with Gore Bellows (Grammer), the powerful and corrupt Cook County state's attorney convicted Madeline.

In an exclusive first look at the new series, the stars preview their characters and the show's producers tease emotional weekly cases with an underlying murder mystery that runs throughout.

Ready to join in on the crime-solving? Watch the clip below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Proven Innocent, Series Premiere, Friday, February 15, 9/8c, Fox