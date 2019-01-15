'Family Guy' Executive Producers Reveal the Show Is Phasing Out Gay Jokes

Fox's long-running animated comedy series Family Guy could see some major changes in its future.

According to the show's two executive producers, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, the series is currently phasing out gay jokes from its repertoire. The EPs revealed the info during a chat with TV Line about the show's recent episode, "Trump Guy."

In the episode, Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) is accused of teaching children less-savory humor, including gay jokes. "In fairness, we've been trying to phase out the gay [jokes]," the character responds to Trump in the episode.

The EPs explained that the show has changed a lot over the years since its debut back in the late '90s.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences," said Sulkin. "Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable."

Meanwhile, Appel points out that the show isn't changing because the views of society at large have changed, rather that the people making the show have evolved over time, as well.

"It's almost unique to Family Guy, though I can think of one other show that's been on the air longer. But if a show has literally been on the air for 20 years, the culture changes. And it's not us reacting and thinking, 'They won't let us [say certain things].' No, we've changed too," Appel said.

"The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different. They've been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways."

As with any show, the passing years are sure to bring change, and Family Guy is taking that initiative.

Family Guy, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox