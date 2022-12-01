‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, star of WGN America‘s former reality show Dog’s Most Wanted, has died at the age of 50.

While Robinson’s cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, according to TMZ, it is believed he suffered from a heart attack or stroke. Robinson worked alongside Duane “Dog” Chapman on several episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted and according to the show’s website, collaborated with the bounty hunter for around a decade leading up to the 2019 WGN America series.

Robinson specialized in the tech aspect of hunting, utilizing different tools to help find individuals evading the law. His death was confirmed by ex-wife Rainy Robinson via Instagram where she posted an image of David alongside the caption, “11/2/72 – 11/30/22.” She also included the hashtag, “#Fast156,” likely in reference to his Twitter profile with the handle, @Fast156, where David hadn’t posted anything since 2019.

Of David’s loss, Dog told TMZ, “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother.”

According to Rainy, David suffered from a medical emergency while on a Zoom call, and while first responders were called and the proper life-saving measures were taken, resuscitation was unsuccessful.

In an update from TMZ, David’s wife Brooke told the outlet, “David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.”

“We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost.”