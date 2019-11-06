'Dog's Most Wanted' Says Goodbye to Beth in a Finale First Look (VIDEO)

Dog's Most Wanted must say goodbye to one of its own in Wednesday's Season 1 finale.

"Farewell to a Queen" takes place shortly after Duane "Dog" Chapman's wife, Beth, sadly lost her battle with cancer, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the family bidding farewell to their matriarch.

"Thank you Lord for giving us Beth and her memories, and please help her legacy live forever, at least in my heart," Dog says as everyone gathers to honor Beth on June 29. Watch the clip below to see what else he had to say, as well as what their grandson, Dakota, remembers about her.

This episode will include family footage of Beth's final days and offer a look inside the family circle during the very difficult time as it follows Dog and his family remembering and celebrating her life.

Dog's Most Wanted, Season 1 Finale, Wednesday, 9/8c, WGN America