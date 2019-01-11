Everything We Know About 'Criminal Minds' 15th and Final Season

After a few years of uncertainty about when CBS' Criminal Minds would end, the network announced it is renewing the long-running series for a final Season 15.

This news may upset its many loyal fans, but Criminal Minds is sure to go out with a bang as it enters its swan song during the 2019-2020 television season. Plus, this gives the writers plenty of time create a satisfying conclusion.

For now, we're breaking down what we know about the final season so far, including episode counts, returning stars and more. Read on for the scoop below!

How long will the season be?

Season 15 will be comprised of 10 episodes, according to Deadline, and production on those episodes will begin directly after the cast and crew finish up filming the Season 14 finale.

Who's returning?

As of right now, it would appear that the latest cast of players will return, including Joe Mantegna, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler.

No word on any potential guest stars or former characters returning, but showrunner Erica Messer indicated to Deadline that there are no planned deaths in these episodes, so fans can rest assured that they'll see their favorites return.

When will it air?

The final episodes are set to air during the 2019-2020 TV season. Criminal Minds will likely debut Season 15 sometime in the fall, though that has yet to be confirmed.

What's next for the characters?

Ahead of the show's final season renewal, Erica Messer spoke with TV Insider about potential ideas for how the show could end. She said at the time, "I don't have the endgame in mind yet. I said to CBS if you know it's coming, let me know so I can think of it."

Clearly they gave her some time! And based on her continued statement, Messer's plans include a more open ending rather than a closed chapter.

"Ideally, there's a way to end the show if it has to end in this incarnation. There's also a way to undue that little ribbon and open it up again and keep telling stories because we're never going to run out of good guys catching bad guys. I would love to be able to see this brand live on for a very long time," she continued.

Considering all of the revivals and movie sequels of late, Messer's plan may serve the show well for similar opportunities down the line.

The showrunner revealed to TV Line that the final 10 episodes will focus on the BAU's pursuit of a bad guy that viewers will meet toward the end of Criminal Minds' current 14th season.

Fans can also anticipate a time-jump when Season 15 arrives, along with some emotional personal stories. There are "certainly things that I feel the fans will be completely invested in" said Messer.

Consider us invested already.

Criminal Minds, Season 15, Coming Soon, CBS