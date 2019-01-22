'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' EP Teases the Final Episodes & That Rumored Movie

Females are strong as hell, but even the most unbreakable deserve a break.

So, after Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's final batch of six episodes drops, the Emmy-nominated comedy is dunzo. And it looks like cult survivor Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her crew might be in for better days.

“In a lot of ways, largely because of Kimmy, their real lives are just beginning,” says executive producer Robert Carlock. “The series was [always] about what it takes to be a better person. Can these characters get out of their bunkers, metaphorical or real, and be the best versions of themselves?”

Thankfully, Kimmy, roomie Titus (Tituss Burgess), landlady Lillian (Carol Kane) and failed socialite Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) wind up in what Carlock calls “landing places that felt right for each of them.” For some, that means romance (and hookups at HomeGoods-like stores), while others use their pasts to help improve others’ futures.

Along the way, there’s a puppet scandal, guest turns by Jon Bernthal, Greg Kinnear, Lisa Kudrow and Zachary Quinto, a Sliding Doors spoof and a musical performance by Burgess that brings the show full circle.

As for the rumored Kimmy movie, Carlock is as cagey as Jon Hamm’s Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne on the stand. “Nothing to announce yet, but we are working with Netflix on a special secret something,” he hints. “Could be filmed content. Could be a fragrance.” Smell ya later, then!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Final Episodes, Friday, Jan. 25, Netflix

