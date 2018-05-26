'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Star Ellie Kemper on Season 4, 'The Office' Reboot
America’s favorite Mole woman can’t be contained! In Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth and final season of irrepressible silliness, the titular cult escapee (Ellie Kemper) works her way into a Harvey Weinstein situation, faces her former captor, Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm), again and finds a perfect outlet for her optimistic take on life.
And that’s just the first six episodes. (The last seven will stream at a later date.) The Emmy-nominated actress gave us a preview.
Fudge It to Heck! The Final Season Trailer for 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Is Here! (VIDEO)
The first six episodes drop on May 30th and all sorts of Schmidt is hitting the fan.
Kimmy has a new job at Giztoob. Is that like the tech site Gizmodo?
Ellie Kemper: [Laughs] I don’t know what Giztoob does. I just know that I work there, and I’m in human resources.
In the first episode back, she’s almost fired!
There is a spin on the #MeToo movement—how could you not weave that into the fabric?—but it’s reversed: She inadvertently oversteps some bounds.
And how are things back at the apartment with actor roommate Titus (Tituss Burgess)?
Talking to you now, it’s sad to think their time together is finite, because they’re a good yin and yang. They balance each other out and help each other see things about themselves they otherwise might not.
7 TV Shows We'd Hate to See Rebooted or Revived, Nostalgia Notwithstanding
Amid this 'reboot fever,' which TV shows of yesteryear should be held sacred?
Snooty Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) is crashing with them too. How does that happen?
I missed being in scenes with Jane and Carol Kane [landlady Lillian]—we didn’t have them [available] as much last season. Now Jacqueline is managing Titus, so more group scenes have been bringing us together, which is so nice.
And with all this talk about a Kimmy movie and reviving The Office, you’ll be fine after the series is over.
Exactly! And by the way, what you know about the Office reboot is what I know about the Office reboot. [Laughs] But I would go back in a heartbeat.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, May 30, NetflixAlertMe
This article also appeared in the May 28 - June 10 issue of TV Guide Magazine.