Your Guide to TCM's '31 Days of Oscar' Marathon

The Turner Classic Movies network’s annual 31 Days of Oscar — a massive film festival of past nominees and winners — gets you primed for this month’s Academy Awards by creating its own competitions between classic titles every night.

“They could be connected by an actor or a director, a theme, genre or Oscar category — or just a plot point,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz says. Here are the contenders in 62 categories, from Hepburn vs. Streisand to Best Battle With the Bottle. Settle in and enjoy!

Friday, FEB. 1

Janet Gaynor 1929 Best Actress Win for Multiple Titles

8/7c Sunrise (1927)

10/9c Street Angel (1928)

Grittiest Streets of New York

Midnight/11c The French Connection (1971)

2am/1c Taxi Driver (1976)

Saturday, FEB. 2

Favorite ’60s

Visual Effects Winner

8/7c Fantastic Voyage (1966)

10/9c Doctor Dolittle (1967)

Best Battle With the Bottle

12:45am/11:45c Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

3am/2c The Lost Weekend (1945)

Sunday, FEB. 3

Tiebreaker: Katharine Hepburn vs. Barbra Streisand

8/7c The Lion in Winter (1968)

10:30/9:30c Funny Girl (1968)

Best Way to Take On Political Corruption

1:15am/12:15c All the King’s Men (1949)

3:15am/2:15c Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Monday, FEB. 4

1950 Cinematography Winners: B&W vs. Color

8/7c Battleground (1949)

10:15/9:15c She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)

Laurence Olivier’s Best Shakespearean Role

12:15am/11:15c Hamlet (1948)

3am/2c Henry V (1946)

Tuesday, FEB. 5

Favorite Supporting Actor Win: Anthony Quinn

8/7c Viva Zapata! (1952)

10:15/9:15c Lust for Life (1956)

Noir Best Picture Nominee: Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford

12:30am/11:30c The Letter (1940)

2:30am/1:30c Mildred Pierce (1945)

Wednesday, FEB. 6

WWII: Best Turning Point Film

8/7c The Longest Day (1962)

11:15/10:15c Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970)

Won Best Picture But No Acting Nominations

2am/1c An American in Paris (1951)

4:15am/3:15c

Gigi (1958)

Thursday, FEB. 7

Favorite Joseph L. Mankiewicz Double Win (Writing and Directing)

8/7c All About Eve (1950)

10:30/9:30c A Letter to Three Wives (1949)

Favorite Swashbuckler

12:30am/11:30c The Mark of Zorro (1940)

2:15am/1:15c The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Friday, FEB. 8

Most Effective Therapy Session

8/7c Now, Voyager (1942)

10:15/9:15c The Prince of Tides (1991)

Best True Crime

12:45am/11:45c Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

2:45am/1:45c Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Saturday, FEB. 9

Best Race Relations

8/7c In the Heat of the Night (1967)

10/9c The Defiant Ones (1958)

Runner-Up: 1981 Best Song

Midnight/11c Nine to Five (1980)

2am/1c Honeysuckle Rose (1980)

Sunday, FEB. 10

Favorite Movie Dog: Lassie vs. Asta

8/7c Lassie Come Home (1943)

9:45/8:45c The Thin Man (1934)

William Wyler Best Picture Winner

11:30/10:30c Mrs. Miniver (1942)

2am/1c The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Monday, FEB. 11

Douglas Shearer Best Sound Award

8/7c Naughty Marietta (1935)

10/9c San Francisco (1936)

East Coast vs. West Coast Dance Off

12:15am/11:15c On the Town (1949)

2:15am/1:15c Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Tuesday, FEB. 12

Favorite Movie Butler

8/7c The Remains of the Day (1993)

10:30/9:30c Merrily We Live (1938)

Best Supporting Actress Debut Win

12:15am/11:15c Eva Marie Saint, On the Waterfront (1954)

2:15am/1:15c Jo Van Fleet, East of Eden (1955)

Wednesday, FEB. 13

David Lean Best Picture Win

8/7c Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Midnight/11c The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Favorite Singing Cowboy

3am/2c Under Western Stars (1938)

4:15am/3:15c The Cowboy and the Lady (1938)

Thursday, FEB. 14

Favorite Movie Wedding

8/7c The Philadelphia Story (1940)

10/9c Father of the Bride (1950)

Favorite Movie Divorce

Midnight/11c Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

2am/1c Dodsworth (1936)

Friday, FEB. 15

Best Survival at Sea

8/7c Titanic (1953)

10/9c Lifeboat (1944)

Favorite Non-Speaking Role

Midnight/11c Johnny Belinda (1948)

2am/1c The Miracle Worker (1962)

Saturday, FEB. 16

Best Road Comedy

8/7c It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

11/10c The Great Race (1965)

Louis Malle Nominated Film: English vs. French

2am/1c Atlantic City (1981)

4am/3c Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987)

Sunday, FEB. 17

Favorite Movie Nun

8/7c The Nun’s Story (1959)

10:45/9:45c Agnes of God (1985)

Favorite Movie With Three Acting Winners

12:45am/11:45c A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

3am/2c Network (1976)

Monday, FEB. 18

Best Picture Nominee Non-Winner: 1953

8/7c High Noon (1952)

9:45/8:45c The Quiet Man (1952)

Sibling Rivalry: Brother and Sister Winners

12:15am/11:15c Lionel Barrymore, A Free Soul (1931)

2am/1c Ethel Barrymore, None But the Lonely Heart (1944)

Tuesday, FEB. 19

Favorite Best Actor Win: Spencer Tracy

8/7c Captains Courageous (1937)

10:15/9:15c Boys Town (1938)

Creepiest Voyeurism

Midnight/11c Blow-Up (1966)

2am/1c Three Colors: Red (1994)

Wednesday, FEB. 20

Who Played It Better: Henry VIII

8/7c The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)

10/9c A Man for All Seasons (1966)

1955 Best Score Winners: Dramatic vs. Musical

12:15am/11:15c The High and the Mighty (1954)

3am/2c Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

Thursday, FEB. 21

Favorite Foreign Language Film Winner: Federico Fellini

8/7c 8§ (1963)

10:30/9:30c La Strada (1954)

Favorite Movie Prisoner

12:30am/11:30c Cool Hand Luke (1967)

2:45am/1:45c Papillon (1973)

Friday, FEB. 22

Best Movie Mutiny

8/7c Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)

11:15/10:15c The Caine Mutiny (1954)

Favorite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Face-Off

1:30am/12:30c Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

4am/3c The Taming of the Shrew (1967)

Saturday, FEB. 23

Favorite Version: A Star Is Born

8/7c A Star Is Born (1937)

10/9c A Star Is Born (1954)

1949 Winning Performance Directed by John Huston

1:15am/12:15c Walter Huston, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

3:30am/2:30c Claire Trevor, Key Largo (1948)

Sunday, FEB. 24

Best Picture Winner With No Other Wins

8/7c The Broadway Melody (1929)

10/9c Grand Hotel (1932)

Best Conrad A. Nervig Editing Win

Midnight/11c King Solomon’s Mines (1950) Note: The Oscar was shared with Ralph E. Winters.

2am/1c Eskimo (1933)

Monday, FEB. 25

Favorite Gangster: James Cagney vs. Edward G. Robinson

8/7c The Public Enemy (1931)

9:45/8:45c Little Caesar (1930)

1942 Best Screenplay: Original vs. Adapted

11:15/10:15c Citizen Kane (1941)

1:30am/12:30c Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)

Tuesday, FEB. 26

Favorite Best Actress Win: Ingrid Bergman

8/7c Gaslight (1944)

10:15/9:15c Anastasia (1956)

Favorite Conrad L. Hall Western Cinematography

12:15am/11:15c Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

2:15am/1:15c The Professionals (1966)

Wednesday, FEB. 27

Favorite Young Best Actor Nominee

8/7c Mickey Rooney, The Human Comedy (1943) Note: He was nominated for Babes in Arms (1939) too.

10:15/9:15c Jackie Cooper, Skippy (1931)

Favorite Military Romance

Midnight/11c From Here to Eternity (1953)

2:15am/1:15c A Farewell to Arms (1932)

Thursday, FEB. 28

Favorite Boxing Biopic

8/7c The Great White Hope (1970) Note: The Jack Jefferson character is based on Jack Johnson.

10/9c Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956)

Best David Raksin Nominated Score

12:15am/11:15c Forever Amber (1947)

2:45am/1:45c Separate Tables (1958)

Friday, March 1

Softer Side of Martin Scorsese

8/7c Hugo (2011)

10:15/9:15c The Age of Innocence (1993)

Best Future Prediction

12:45am/11:45c Logan’s Run (1975)

3am/2c 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Saturday, March 2

Favorite Gender-Bending Role

8/7c Tootsie (1982)

10:15/9:15c Victor/Victoria (1982)

Best Coming of Age

12:45am/11:45c The Graduate (1967)

2:45am/1:45c The Last Picture Show (1971)

Sunday, March 3

Best Costume Winner: Edith Head

8/7c Sabrina (1954)

10/9c The Heiress (1949)

Favorite Epic Soap Opera

12:15am/11:15c Raintree County (1957)

3:15am/2:15c Giant (1956)