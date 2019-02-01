Your Guide to TCM's '31 Days of Oscar' Marathon
The Turner Classic Movies network’s annual 31 Days of Oscar — a massive film festival of past nominees and winners — gets you primed for this month’s Academy Awards by creating its own competitions between classic titles every night.
“They could be connected by an actor or a director, a theme, genre or Oscar category — or just a plot point,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz says. Here are the contenders in 62 categories, from Hepburn vs. Streisand to Best Battle With the Bottle. Settle in and enjoy!
Friday, FEB. 1
Janet Gaynor 1929 Best Actress Win for Multiple Titles
8/7c Sunrise (1927)
10/9c Street Angel (1928)
Grittiest Streets of New York
Midnight/11c The French Connection (1971)
2am/1c Taxi Driver (1976)
Saturday, FEB. 2
Favorite ’60s
Visual Effects Winner
8/7c Fantastic Voyage (1966)
10/9c Doctor Dolittle (1967)
Best Battle With the Bottle
12:45am/11:45c Days of Wine and Roses (1962)
3am/2c The Lost Weekend (1945)
Sunday, FEB. 3
Tiebreaker: Katharine Hepburn vs. Barbra Streisand
8/7c The Lion in Winter (1968)
10:30/9:30c Funny Girl (1968)
Best Way to Take On Political Corruption
1:15am/12:15c All the King’s Men (1949)
3:15am/2:15c Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
Monday, FEB. 4
1950 Cinematography Winners: B&W vs. Color
8/7c Battleground (1949)
10:15/9:15c She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)
Laurence Olivier’s Best Shakespearean Role
12:15am/11:15c Hamlet (1948)
3am/2c Henry V (1946)
Tuesday, FEB. 5
Favorite Supporting Actor Win: Anthony Quinn
8/7c Viva Zapata! (1952)
10:15/9:15c Lust for Life (1956)
Noir Best Picture Nominee: Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford
12:30am/11:30c The Letter (1940)
2:30am/1:30c Mildred Pierce (1945)
Wednesday, FEB. 6
WWII: Best Turning Point Film
8/7c The Longest Day (1962)
11:15/10:15c Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970)
Won Best Picture But No Acting Nominations
2am/1c An American in Paris (1951)
4:15am/3:15c
Gigi (1958)
Thursday, FEB. 7
Favorite Joseph L. Mankiewicz Double Win (Writing and Directing)
8/7c All About Eve (1950)
10:30/9:30c A Letter to Three Wives (1949)
Favorite Swashbuckler
12:30am/11:30c The Mark of Zorro (1940)
2:15am/1:15c The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
Friday, FEB. 8
Most Effective Therapy Session
8/7c Now, Voyager (1942)
10:15/9:15c The Prince of Tides (1991)
Best True Crime
12:45am/11:45c Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
2:45am/1:45c Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
Saturday, FEB. 9
Best Race Relations
8/7c In the Heat of the Night (1967)
10/9c The Defiant Ones (1958)
Runner-Up: 1981 Best Song
Midnight/11c Nine to Five (1980)
2am/1c Honeysuckle Rose (1980)
Sunday, FEB. 10
Favorite Movie Dog: Lassie vs. Asta
8/7c Lassie Come Home (1943)
9:45/8:45c The Thin Man (1934)
William Wyler Best Picture Winner
11:30/10:30c Mrs. Miniver (1942)
2am/1c The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
Monday, FEB. 11
Douglas Shearer Best Sound Award
8/7c Naughty Marietta (1935)
10/9c San Francisco (1936)
East Coast vs. West Coast Dance Off
12:15am/11:15c On the Town (1949)
2:15am/1:15c Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
Tuesday, FEB. 12
Favorite Movie Butler
8/7c The Remains of the Day (1993)
10:30/9:30c Merrily We Live (1938)
Best Supporting Actress Debut Win
12:15am/11:15c Eva Marie Saint, On the Waterfront (1954)
2:15am/1:15c Jo Van Fleet, East of Eden (1955)
Wednesday, FEB. 13
David Lean Best Picture Win
8/7c Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Midnight/11c The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Favorite Singing Cowboy
3am/2c Under Western Stars (1938)
4:15am/3:15c The Cowboy and the Lady (1938)
Thursday, FEB. 14
Favorite Movie Wedding
8/7c The Philadelphia Story (1940)
10/9c Father of the Bride (1950)
Favorite Movie Divorce
Midnight/11c Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
2am/1c Dodsworth (1936)
Friday, FEB. 15
Best Survival at Sea
8/7c Titanic (1953)
10/9c Lifeboat (1944)
Favorite Non-Speaking Role
Midnight/11c Johnny Belinda (1948)
2am/1c The Miracle Worker (1962)
Saturday, FEB. 16
Best Road Comedy
8/7c It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
11/10c The Great Race (1965)
Louis Malle Nominated Film: English vs. French
2am/1c Atlantic City (1981)
4am/3c Au Revoir Les Enfants (1987)
Sunday, FEB. 17
Favorite Movie Nun
8/7c The Nun’s Story (1959)
10:45/9:45c Agnes of God (1985)
Favorite Movie With Three Acting Winners
12:45am/11:45c A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
3am/2c Network (1976)
Monday, FEB. 18
Best Picture Nominee Non-Winner: 1953
8/7c High Noon (1952)
9:45/8:45c The Quiet Man (1952)
Sibling Rivalry: Brother and Sister Winners
12:15am/11:15c Lionel Barrymore, A Free Soul (1931)
2am/1c Ethel Barrymore, None But the Lonely Heart (1944)
Tuesday, FEB. 19
Favorite Best Actor Win: Spencer Tracy
8/7c Captains Courageous (1937)
10:15/9:15c Boys Town (1938)
Creepiest Voyeurism
Midnight/11c Blow-Up (1966)
2am/1c Three Colors: Red (1994)
Wednesday, FEB. 20
Who Played It Better: Henry VIII
8/7c The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)
10/9c A Man for All Seasons (1966)
1955 Best Score Winners: Dramatic vs. Musical
12:15am/11:15c The High and the Mighty (1954)
3am/2c Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
Thursday, FEB. 21
Favorite Foreign Language Film Winner: Federico Fellini
8/7c 8§ (1963)
10:30/9:30c La Strada (1954)
Favorite Movie Prisoner
12:30am/11:30c Cool Hand Luke (1967)
2:45am/1:45c Papillon (1973)
Friday, FEB. 22
Best Movie Mutiny
8/7c Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)
11:15/10:15c The Caine Mutiny (1954)
Favorite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Face-Off
1:30am/12:30c Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
4am/3c The Taming of the Shrew (1967)
Saturday, FEB. 23
Favorite Version: A Star Is Born
8/7c A Star Is Born (1937)
10/9c A Star Is Born (1954)
1949 Winning Performance Directed by John Huston
1:15am/12:15c Walter Huston, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
3:30am/2:30c Claire Trevor, Key Largo (1948)
Sunday, FEB. 24
Best Picture Winner With No Other Wins
8/7c The Broadway Melody (1929)
10/9c Grand Hotel (1932)
Best Conrad A. Nervig Editing Win
Midnight/11c King Solomon’s Mines (1950) Note: The Oscar was shared with Ralph E. Winters.
2am/1c Eskimo (1933)
Monday, FEB. 25
Favorite Gangster: James Cagney vs. Edward G. Robinson
8/7c The Public Enemy (1931)
9:45/8:45c Little Caesar (1930)
1942 Best Screenplay: Original vs. Adapted
11:15/10:15c Citizen Kane (1941)
1:30am/12:30c Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)
Tuesday, FEB. 26
Favorite Best Actress Win: Ingrid Bergman
8/7c Gaslight (1944)
10:15/9:15c Anastasia (1956)
Favorite Conrad L. Hall Western Cinematography
12:15am/11:15c Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
2:15am/1:15c The Professionals (1966)
Wednesday, FEB. 27
Favorite Young Best Actor Nominee
8/7c Mickey Rooney, The Human Comedy (1943) Note: He was nominated for Babes in Arms (1939) too.
10:15/9:15c Jackie Cooper, Skippy (1931)
Favorite Military Romance
Midnight/11c From Here to Eternity (1953)
2:15am/1:15c A Farewell to Arms (1932)
Thursday, FEB. 28
Favorite Boxing Biopic
8/7c The Great White Hope (1970) Note: The Jack Jefferson character is based on Jack Johnson.
10/9c Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956)
Best David Raksin Nominated Score
12:15am/11:15c Forever Amber (1947)
2:45am/1:45c Separate Tables (1958)
Friday, March 1
Softer Side of Martin Scorsese
8/7c Hugo (2011)
10:15/9:15c The Age of Innocence (1993)
Best Future Prediction
12:45am/11:45c Logan’s Run (1975)
3am/2c 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Saturday, March 2
Favorite Gender-Bending Role
8/7c Tootsie (1982)
10:15/9:15c Victor/Victoria (1982)
Best Coming of Age
12:45am/11:45c The Graduate (1967)
2:45am/1:45c The Last Picture Show (1971)
Sunday, March 3
Best Costume Winner: Edith Head
8/7c Sabrina (1954)
10/9c The Heiress (1949)
Favorite Epic Soap Opera
12:15am/11:15c Raintree County (1957)
3:15am/2:15c Giant (1956)