Oscars 2019: Where to Stream the Best Picture Nominees

The nominations are out for the 2019 Academy Awards and now we have just a few weeks to catch up on all of the Best Picture nominees.

Of course, some of these Oscar-nominated films may be playing at your local theater — and you should get out and see them that way if you can! However, lucky for us couch potatoes, most of the titles are available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Below we're sharing where your can find six of these acclaimed films — Vice and The Favourite are still in theaters — for your viewing pleasure. Just don't wait too long to get started, as February 24 is around the corner.

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón's portrait of life through the view of a middle-class Mexican family and the struggles they face in the 1970s is the first Netflix film to receive a Best Picture nomination. The black-and-white film is available to anyone with a Netflix subscription.

Black Panther

Since its early 2018 release occurred nearly a year before the nominations, the film is readily available on various platforms and is free for Netflix subscribers. The Marvel film about a king (and titular superhero) from the fictional land of Wakanda caused a global frenzy so you've most likely seen it already, but in case you haven't, it's also available to rent and stream through Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube.

Green Book

This true story focuses on an Italian-American man from NYC who becomes a driver for an African-American classical musician during his tour through the South in the 1960s. It was a Golden Globes favorite and a holiday hit, so you may have made it to theaters. But just in case you haven't checked it out, the film becomes available digitally on Tuesday, February 19 — five days before the Oscars. It will be available to rent or purchase digitally on Amazon Video, Google Play, Movies Anywhere, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft, Fandango Now and Comcast-Xfinity.

A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper won over hearts with their adaptation of this retelling of the classic love story that is marred by fame. For those who just want to take another look at the movie with a dynamite soundtrack, it's available to stream on iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Movies Anywhere, and Fandango Now.

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee's latest film tells the true story of Colorado Springs' first black police officer, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington, a.k.a. Denzel's son), and his infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan. If you haven't caught up on this crime dramedy, then make sure to stream it over iTunes or Amazon Video.

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Freddie Mercury biopic may have been steeped in controversy due to its director Bryan Singer, but it was decidedly a hit among audiences. If you haven't had a chance to see Rami Malek's Golden Globe-winning turn as the Queen crooner, you can check it out on Amazon Video or iTunes.

The 91st Academy Awards, Sunday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC