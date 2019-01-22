Oscars 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

Meaghan Darwish
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The 91st Academy Awards may not have a host but the highly anticipated event has revealed its nominations just over a month before the ceremony on Sunday, February 24.

This year's Oscars 2019 nominations were announced early Tuesday (January 22) morning by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), and there were plenty of surprises as well as some not-so-shocking inclusions. Check the full list of nominees in the major categories below.

Best Picture

The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina de Tavira, Roma

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite
Roma
First Reformed
Vice
Green Book

Best Adapted Screenplay

If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Documentary

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"I'll Fight," RBG
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Cinematography

The Favourite
Roma
Cold War
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born

Best Costume Design

The Favourite
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Animated Feature

Mirai
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Animal Behavior
Bao
One Small Step
Weekends
Late Afternoon

Oscars 2019, Sunday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC

