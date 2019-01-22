Oscars 2019 Nominations: The Complete List
The 91st Academy Awards may not have a host but the highly anticipated event has revealed its nominations just over a month before the ceremony on Sunday, February 24.
This year's Oscars 2019 nominations were announced early Tuesday (January 22) morning by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), and there were plenty of surprises as well as some not-so-shocking inclusions. Check the full list of nominees in the major categories below.
Best Picture
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
Roma
First Reformed
Vice
Green Book
Best Adapted Screenplay
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Documentary
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"I'll Fight," RBG
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Cinematography
The Favourite
Roma
Cold War
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born
Best Costume Design
The Favourite
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Animated Feature
Mirai
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
Animal Behavior
Bao
One Small Step
Weekends
Late Afternoon
Oscars 2019, Sunday, February 24, 8/7c, ABCAlertMe