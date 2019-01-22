Oscars 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

The 91st Academy Awards may not have a host but the highly anticipated event has revealed its nominations just over a month before the ceremony on Sunday, February 24.

This year's Oscars 2019 nominations were announced early Tuesday (January 22) morning by Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), and there were plenty of surprises as well as some not-so-shocking inclusions. Check the full list of nominees in the major categories below.

Best Picture

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Roma

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

Roma

First Reformed

Vice

Green Book

Best Adapted Screenplay

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Documentary

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"I'll Fight," RBG

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Cinematography

The Favourite

Roma

Cold War

Never Look Away

A Star Is Born

Best Costume Design

The Favourite

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Animated Feature

Mirai

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Animal Behavior

Bao

One Small Step

Weekends

Late Afternoon

Oscars 2019, Sunday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC