'The Good Doctor': Daniel Dae Kim Joins Season 2 in Recurring Role

Lost and Hawaii Five-0 fans have something to celebrate!

Actor and The Good Doctor executive producer Daniel Dae Kim is joining the cast of the ABC medical drama! The TV vet is set to have a recurring role on Season 2 of the series.

The network revealed via press release: "Kim will be playing, Dr. Jackson Han, a brash new Chief of Surgery at St. Bonaventure. Dr. Han’s arrival will shake things up at St. Bonaventure and specifically put Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) career in jeopardy."

Kim has been executive producing the show since 2017, and said of the announcement: “As a fan of our show, I’m thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast. David [writer/executive producer] and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we’ve found a character that’s both dynamic and surprising."

"It’s an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who’s proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it. it’s been a lot of fun already and I’m excited for the episodes to air," he added.

The Good Doctor, Midseason Return, "Quarantine Part Two," Monday, January 14, 10/9c, ABC