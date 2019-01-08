Meghan Markle Reportedly Offered Millions to Return for 'Suits' Episode

Former actress and the newest member of the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle, ended her acting career when she married Prince Harry last year, but rumors are circulating the Duchess of Sussex could be back for a very special Suits episode.

The Mirror reported that NBCU would love to have Markle back as her character, lawyer Rachel Zane, and offered to donate millions of dollars to a charity of her choosing for her to return. According to the source, it was be a two-minute scene which could be shot in the UK and feature Markle working, happy and pregnant.

Markle's last episode of Suits aired in April 2018, and her storyline ended with her character marrying her onscreen love, Mike (Patrick J. Adams), and moving away to build their own pro bono law firm.

Her stint on Suits ended on amiable terms, and she's kept a close relationship with her former co-stars — Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht — as they were all invited to her Royal Wedding.

But according to a source close to the show's production, an appearance by Markle is highly unlikely. "There are no plans for her to return to the show," Harper's Bazaar reported.

Plus, we doubt the Queen would go for it, but here's to hoping!

