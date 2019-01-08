Tyler Hoechlin Butts In on the New Season of 'Match Game' (VIDEO)

"You've been too good-looking for too long." Don't listen to him, Tyler Hoechlin!

The Arrrowverse's Superman has landed a seat on the Season 4 premiere of Match Game, and we've got a sneak peek!

In the episode, Hoechlin appears alongside the likes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper, SNL gem Kenan Thompson and funniest woman alive candidate, Jillian Bell (The Night Before).

And based on this exclusive clip, it seems the Dimpled Wonder is still getting the hang of the rules.

As for the earlier portion of the segment, where host Alec Baldwin brings up his own hairiness to fawning contestant Cal, well, we'll just need to tune in to see what that is all about. We bet it has something to do with Baldwin's [blank].

Match Game, Season Premiere, Wednesday, January 9, 10/9c, ABC